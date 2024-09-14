Prom (PROM) Price Hits $5.22 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Prom has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00008752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $95.33 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.23029157 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,743,945.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

