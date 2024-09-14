PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,278,000 after purchasing an additional 105,101 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,021,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 440,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $12,666,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

