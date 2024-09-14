Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 11.97.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

