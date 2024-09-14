Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 11.97.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Professional Diversity Network
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.