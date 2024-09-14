Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.60

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 11873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,856,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,065,000 after buying an additional 1,126,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,463,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 865,312 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 71,958 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 109,322 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 980,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after buying an additional 67,837 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

