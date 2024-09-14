Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PGZ opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

