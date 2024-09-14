Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:PGZ opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
