Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a payout ratio of 1,285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

PLYM opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYM. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

