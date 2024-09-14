PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.33

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.33 and traded as low as $14.23. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 583,597 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
