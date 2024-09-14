PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.33

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.33 and traded as low as $14.23. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 583,597 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $7,233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 798,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 494,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 81.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 236,616 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 458.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 220,335 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

