Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lifted by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 233.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,490,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,196,000 after purchasing an additional 131,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $125.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $128.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

