PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.14

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and traded as high as $48.00. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 2,547 shares traded.

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $95.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.33. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 89.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. Equities analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PhenixFIN

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

In other PhenixFIN news, CEO David A. Lorber purchased 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.11 per share, with a total value of $35,320.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,076.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN comprises approximately 3.5% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.05% of PhenixFIN worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

