PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.14

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and traded as high as $48.00. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 2,547 shares traded.
PhenixFIN Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $95.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.33. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 89.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. Equities analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at PhenixFIN
Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN comprises approximately 3.5% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.05% of PhenixFIN worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.
About PhenixFIN
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
