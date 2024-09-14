Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $29.04. 8,220,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 38,077,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,173 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $172,902,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

