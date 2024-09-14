Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of -487.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

