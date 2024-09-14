PFG Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.1 %

IQV stock opened at $238.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.67.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

