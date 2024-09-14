PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $259.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.