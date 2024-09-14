PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $187.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

