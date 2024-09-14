PFG Advisors Purchases 2,376 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after buying an additional 4,511,725 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in AT&T by 5.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 662,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,009,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $78,570,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

