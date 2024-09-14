PFG Advisors Has $815,000 Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 461,563 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.55.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

