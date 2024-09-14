PFG Advisors Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

