PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,529,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,300,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $364.72 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,740 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

