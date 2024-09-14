Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WOOF. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.45.

WOOF stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,233 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $4,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,554 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

