Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Katherine C. Doyle Sells 8,954 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perrigo Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -396.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,982,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,821,000 after acquiring an additional 881,191 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 675.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 845,470 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $19,040,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Perrigo by 3,796.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 567,274 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

