Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STBF) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STBF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STBF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,037. Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $25.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30.

Get Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

About Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (STBF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of short-term bonds, tilting towards investment-grade credit. The fund utilizes a value-oriented strategy, seeking total return from income and capital preservation.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.