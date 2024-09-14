Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STBF) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STBF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of STBF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,037. Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $25.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30.
About Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.