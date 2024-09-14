PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PEP opened at $177.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

