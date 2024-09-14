Pepe (PEPE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Pepe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pepe has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $365.00 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.50 or 0.00260584 BTC.

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe launched on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000791 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 440 active market(s) with $520,774,781.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

