Pediapharm (CVE:PDP) Trading Up 1.7%

Pediapharm Inc. (CVE:PDP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 26,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 100,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Pediapharm Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$66.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.
About Pediapharm
Pediapharm Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.
