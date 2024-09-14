Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading Down 11.2%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.55 ($0.15). Approximately 584,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 101,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,220.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

See Also

