PayPal USD (PYUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.14 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. PayPal USD has a market cap of $771.67 million and approximately $25.14 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00259606 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 772,083,883 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 772,083,882.505807. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99958616 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $34,527,927.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.