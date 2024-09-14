PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $749,561,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

