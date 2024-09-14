Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.59

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 1698885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $2,121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,970.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,245. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Payoneer Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Read More

