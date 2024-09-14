Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1112 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.22 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 19.56%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

