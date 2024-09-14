Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

SHW opened at $375.40 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $378.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.75 and its 200 day moving average is $326.72.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

