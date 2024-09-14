Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 57,925 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,925 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.2% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $48,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,337,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $175.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

