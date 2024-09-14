Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,178 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

