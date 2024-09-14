Parallel Advisors LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,389,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,071,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.