Parallel Advisors LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,179,000 after buying an additional 222,707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

