Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $186.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

