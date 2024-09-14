Parallel Advisors LLC Has $348.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $348,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,597,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $565.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $487.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.