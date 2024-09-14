Parallel Advisors LLC Has $21.98 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 646,878 shares of company stock valued at $591,465,138. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $923.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $897.12 and a 200-day moving average of $832.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

