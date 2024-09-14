Parallel Advisors LLC Has $15.88 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,522.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $489.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $496.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.74 and a 200-day moving average of $421.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

