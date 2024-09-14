Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.68.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $349.58 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

