Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 863,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,967,000 after acquiring an additional 75,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

