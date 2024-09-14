Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 746 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYG stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

