Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 14,588 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 782,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,519,000 after buying an additional 84,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

