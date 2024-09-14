Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 0.1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 20,067,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 54,791,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,238 shares of company stock worth $27,776,572 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,542,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

