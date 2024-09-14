PAID Network (PAID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25,799.54

PAID Network (PAID) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $23.32 million and $25,799.54 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00261673 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.05295078 USD and is up 17.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $22,916.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.