Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 516,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,454,000. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

