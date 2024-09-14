Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Raised by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,073 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $24,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

