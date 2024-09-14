Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.14. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.92.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (TRPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 300% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

