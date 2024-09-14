Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.
Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.
About Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF
The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.