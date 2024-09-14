Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

About Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

