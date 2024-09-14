PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,466,000 after purchasing an additional 83,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

