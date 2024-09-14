P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Purchases $40,000.00 in Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,185,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

PIII stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 469,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,552. The firm has a market cap of $176.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $379.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 110.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 296,936 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 39.8% during the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 406,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,557,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.