P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Purchases $40,000.00 in Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,185,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
PIII stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 469,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,552. The firm has a market cap of $176.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $379.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
